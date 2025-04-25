Did you know Indraneil Sengupta and Gautam Rode were first choice for Anubhav Sinha's film Dus? Former reveals WHY it didn't happen

Indraneil Sengupta, the popular actor, made headlines for his personal life recently. However, in a new interview, the actor recalled losing a film, which later became a super hit. He mentioned how he and Gautam Rode lost Anubhav Sinha's directional film Dus after signing the contract. Indraneil disclosed that he, Gautam and Muzammil Ibrahim had been signed for Dus and started prepping for the film aggressively.

On Sanghamitra Hitaishi's vlog, Indraneil Sengupta recalled his initial days in the entertainment industry and shared his experience of being replaced from a film. He recalled how he and Gautam Rode were replaced with big stars in Dus, a commercially successful movie that was released in 2005. Back then, Indraneil was working as a model, and Anubhav Sinha had cast the trio for an ambitious project titled Nasha. Indraneil disclosed that Dus was initially titled Nasha.

Indraneil Sengupta revealed that he had tears in his eyes when this project didn't work for him. The actor recalled, "Anubhav Sinha was making a film. Three youngsters were taken. I was there, Gautam Rode was there—he is very popular on TV—and Muzammil Ibrahim was there. He is also a good-looking model. We three were signed for a 3- or 5-year contract. We felt very good about ourselves that we have finally cracked it… now we are in the big game."

Speaking about the film, Indraneil disclosed that since it was an action film and he didn't know how to swim, he used to visit Anubhav Sinha's flat to practice swimming and also used to go for acting classes. Indraneil shared that they started working out more and were invested in the film. He remembered, "Gautam was very sincere. He used to call us home to practice old movie scenes. Muzammil and I were models; we didn’t want to do that, but he would force us to come and all."

Indraneil shared how everything came to an end, explaining that the film had stalled for a few months. Eventually, they contacted Anubhav Sinha, who informed Indraneil about a delay in the making of Dus. The director then advised Indraneil to take on other projects and free up his schedule, suggesting that the possibility of the film not happening.

Indraneil said, "It didn’t happen; it changed hands, and then it was made with bigger stars. That film was Dus. It was called Nasha back then. I had cried my heart out and I felt my entire world had come crashing down."

Dus, helmed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Nitin Manmohan, starred Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Zayed Khan, and Shilpa Shetty in lead roles. The movie was released on July 8, 2005.

