PROOF that Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi was fan of fancy printed shirts even before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Dilip Joshi became Indian Television's most favorite actor because of his iconic character of Jethalal. The hit sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been on air since 2008, and fans can't get enough of watching Jethalal every day in the show. While his quirky side is loved by the viewers, his unique shirts have been a topic of discussion quite often in the show. But we came across a picture on social media, that was uploaded recently, which proves that Dilip Joshi is a fan of printed shirts even before he did the show.

Director Dharmessh Mehta uploaded an old picture on his Instagram account, which is quite interesting to miss. In this photo, he can be seen posing with two popular names of the Indian Television industry. One is Apara Mehta, who is known for playing a pivotal role in several shows, including Anupamaa, and the second person in this frame is Dilip Joshi. Sharing this photo, Mehta gave the details of the picture in the caption.

The caption read, "Golden Memories With Apara mehta & Dilip Joshi at Nairobi in 1997." But what didn't miss our eye here is Jethalal's unique printed shirt that he sported in 1997, which proves that the actor had a soft spot in his heart for stylish outfits. Joshi is all smiles in this photo as he poses in his floral printed shirt while holding a cold drink cup in his hand.

Take a look at Dilip Joshi's PIC with Apara Mehta and Dharmessh Mehta here-

While Dilip Joshi had a decent career in the acting industry, it was Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which was a stepping stone in his career. He has been a very important part of the show since its inception. His character is one of the most loved characters on Indian Television screens, as many resonate with Jethalal. His quirky one-liners, camaraderie with wife Daya, helpful nature towards everyone and many other such traits made him a beloved character.

Before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi acted in several movies such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and more.

