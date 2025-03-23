Did you know Jethalal's dialogue 'Aye Pagal Aurat' was banned? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi reveals WHY

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the hit sitcom has been one of the longest-running shows on Television. Ever since the show began, the on-screen pairing and camaraderie of Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani's characters Jethalal and Daya became fans' favorite. While Daya's garba was immensely famous, Jethalal's amazing dialogues like 'Aye Pagal Aurat' also widely entertained the audience. However, after some time, Joshi was asked to stop using his hit dialogue 'Aye Pagal Aurat' on the show.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER

In a podcast with Sorabh Pant, Dilip Joshi had revealed the reason why he stopped using his hit dialogue 'Aye Pagal Aurat'. He also shared how the dialogue wasn't written and it was an impromptu reaction to Daya's behavior. He shared, "On set, I improvised the 'paagal aurat' phrase based on how Daya reacted. There was a scenario on set, and the way Dayaben reacted and it let it fall out of my mouth during filming the scene."

While no one expected but the dialogue became a huge hit among the audience. However, later, 'Aye Pagal Aurat' was banned from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after an objection was raised against using this line. The dialogue was said with a fun intent but proved to be offensive to women.

Joshi recalled, "Baad mein, uspe kuch women's lib ya koi movement tha, mujhe bataya gaya, 'Aage se, aap yeh nahi bolenge' (Later, there was some women's liberation movement or something, and I was told never to repeat it again)."

Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, starring Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar and more became a superhit show on Television due to its instant punchlines and amazing storyline. After Disha's exit from the show, fans have been missing Daya and Jethalal's on-screen camaraderie.

In the past week, the show ranked in the top 2 after the show showed Tapu-Sonu's marriage angle with a twist.