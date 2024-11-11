Dill Mill Gayye fame Amit Tandon admits cheating on wife Ruby, ‘Let my impulses get the better of me’

Amit Tandon, a television actor and singer, started his journey in the entertainment industry with the reality show Indian Idol 1. Following this, he worked on many popular television serials, which made him a popular face in the industry. The actor-singer’s personal life has been full of ups and downs, and in a recent interaction, he admitted to cheating on his wife Ruby Tandon.

Amit Tandon got married to Ruby Tandon in 2007. In his recent interaction with Siddharth Kannan, the actor known for his stint in Dill Mill Gayye recalled how he proposed to his wife Ruby on the sets of his show and soon they tied the knot. They met online and then Ruby came to India for work. When they met, Tandon proposed to her on the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Later in 2017, they filed for divorce, only to reconcile and in 2023, they also renewed their wedding vows. In the same interaction, the actor admits that he cheated on Ruby. ''Yes, I did cheat on her. I mean I have had moments when I let my impulses get the better of me. Kuch wakt tak toh usko kuch pata bhi nahi tha but jab eventually usko pata chala, it destroyed her because ek aurat ke liye, especially a woman who has left her whole family to come be with you, ek crack aajata hai aap ke beech and some times it does not get repaired. Wo badhta jaata hai.''

He shared that a family has a lot of influence on relationships and as their families were not there with them, it created a crack. ''I am a hot headed Arian, she is a hot headed Scorpion, so when we would fight, there was nobody who would ask us to calm down.''

The actor added that they conceived a child hoping things would be fixed between them. But it didn’t and in 2017, they filed for a divorce. Talking about how they reconciled, he shared, “But, like I said there is a higher power up there. We both moved on. I had gotten into another relationship as well. But I feel like, god had some plans that things had to come back and by god's grace, this time, when we got back together, it was completely different. Last year, we renewed our vows as well.''

Tandon broke down as he talked about his emotions when they reconciled the vows. He expressed that it is Ruby’s true love for him that even after putting her through hell, she decided to hold his hand and get back together.

