Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Smriti Irani shares beautiful old PIC; Mouni Roy, Aashka Goradia, Maniesh Paul shower compliments

Former actress Smriti Irani, popularly known as Tulsi, is among the most loved celebrities in the entertainment industry. The actress-turned-politician still receives immense love from her fans for her amazing performance. She remains connected to her fans through social media and never fails to surprise them by sharing intriguing posts.

Smriti Irani shares an old photo:

Today, Smriti Irani shared her old picture on her Instagram handle. This beautiful picture will make your day as the actress is all smiles and looks drop-dead gorgeous. In the caption of this post, Smriti wrote, "सिंहावलोकन #wednesdaywisdom (heart emoticon)."

Take a look at Smriti Irani's post here-

Mouni Roy, Aashka Goradia and others shower love:

This picture received immense love from her friends, fans, and followers and the comments section of this post was flooded with amazing compliments. Mouni Roy, who shares a close bond with Smriti Irani, commented, "सबसे सुन्दर" on Smriti's photo.

Aashka Goradia wrote, "aankhein," while Maniesh Paul commented, "Beautiful!" Delnaaz Irani said, "So pretty," and Nilu Kohli commented, "I remember you like this Smriti!!!!!" Shubhaavi Choksey too reacted and said, "Sooo beautiful."

Take a look at celebs' comment here-

For those who aren't aware, this is not the first time when Smriti Irani treated her fans by sharing her old pictures. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress' Instagram profile has several gorgeous snaps of her from her youthful days.

Irani has a massive 1.5 million followers on Instagram where she always expresses her opinions on current affairs, shows her witty side, and shares her whereabouts.

Looking back at Smriti Irani's television shows:

Smriti Irani rose to fame after playing the role of Tulsi Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show ran from 2000 to 2008 and was among the top-rated shows.

Apart from this, she has been a part of numerous other popular shows like Aatish, Hum Haiin Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Kavita, Ramayan, Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Maniben.com, and more.

