Dill Mill Gayye fame Pankit Thakker and his wife Prachi part ways officially as their divorce gets finalized

Pankit Thakker, widely recognized for his captivating role in the beloved series Dill Mill Gayye, has consistently impressed audiences with his exceptional acting skills. Well, this time, he had hit the headlines all for a different reason. According to the reports, the actor and his wife, Prachi, have ended their 20-year marriage. Although the couple has been living separately since 2015, their divorce was officially finalized in early December. The separation announcement first came to light in 2016.

As reported by Etimes, a source has confirmed the news. However, both Pankhit and Prachi remained unavailable for comment. When the portal approached Prachi, she opted not to say anything, stating that she wouldn't talk about her personal life.

For the uninitiated, the two got married in 2000 on September 11. Their relationship went through several ups and downs as the duo faced many challenges over the years. Be it disapproval from Pankit's family or the age gap between them, their marriage has been tested in multiple ways. The couple even opted for counseling in an effort to mend and strengthen their connection.

In 2021, Pankit opened up about his marriage and revealed that they had sought professional counseling in hopes of overcoming their difficulties. The actor added that they also explored every avenue to mend their relationship but found peace after loving separately. He said, "We have been living separately since 2015, and now both of us find ourselves in a better place and a happy state in life. We still respect each other, and things are very clear between us."

Advertisement

Workwise, Pankit Thakker is known for shows like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kumkum-Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, and Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka among others. On the other hand, Prachi has appeared in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Neeli Chatri Waale.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Pankit Thakker to step into Sudhanshu Pandey's shoes to play Vanraj? Here's the NEW update