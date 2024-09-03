Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE: Pankit Thakker is NOT replacing Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj Shah

Anupamaa is currently receiving a lot of attention from the audience. The show's current storyline has captivated viewers, with a lot of speculation surrounding Sudhanshu Pandey's sudden departure from the show. Although there have been media reports about actor Pankit Thakkar being chosen to replace Pandey as Vanraj Shah, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Thakkar will not be joining the show.

Earlier media reports suggested that Pankit Thakker of Dill Mill Gayye fame has been finalized to play Vanraj Shah and replace Sudhanshu Pandey; a few reports even claimed that the actor went for a mock shoot and a look test on the sets. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Thakkar will not be a part of Anupamaa.

When asked about bagging the show, Pankit Thakker responded to our message and wrote, "Hi, this is just to clarify I won't be joining the cast of Anupamaa. Appreciate your understanding!"

Days after Sudhanshu Pandey announced his exit from Anupamaa, rumor mills were abuzz with speculations regarding the future of the show's prominent character, Vanraj Shah. While a few reports suggested that Vanraj might be shown dead, others claimed that Pankit Thakker would be seen in the show.

With Pankit Thakker's exclusive quote, we're sure the viewers will get more clarification regarding Vanraj Shah's fate.

The current track of Anupamaa revolves around Anupama battling for her life in a hospital. Megha went to stab Aadhya, but Anupama saved her, resulting in her getting severely injured by the knife stab, leading her to be admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

While doctors mentioned that Anupama could not survive, Anuj, Baa, and Bapuji, among others, prayed extensively to God, which resulted in Anupama coming back to life.

