Anupamaa: Pankit Thakker to step into Sudhanshu Pandey's shoes to play Vanraj? Here's the NEW update

Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey's sudden departure from the show has been hitting headlines since August 28. Sudhanshu, who played the role of Vanraj, announced his exit from the show on social media. Now, as per the recent development, the makers of Rajan Shahi's show are considering Pankit Thakker to play the character of Vanraj.

According to Times Now report, Pankit Thakker, who has been a prominent name in the telly world since a long time, might step into Sudhanshu's shoes to play the role of Vanraj. As per the portal's report, Pankit has given a look test for Anupamaa. Yes, Pankit's look test happened on August 29 and the makers reacted to it positively and might consider him for the role of Vanraj.

Since Sudhanshu Pandey has been playing the role of Vanraj since the inception of Anupamaa, Pankit's association with the show will definitely stir reactions from the viewers.

Pankit Thakker is among the well-known names in the entertainment industry, who has worked in numerous shows over the years. It was his stint in the hit rom-com Dill Mill Gayye, which made him a household name. Pankit played the role of Dr. Atul and won hearts with his performance. Apart from this, the actor has proved his acting mettle in several shows such as Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Tara From Satara and so on.

Speaking about Sudhanshu Pandey's exit from Anupamaa, the sudden decision of the actor left the audience and his co-stars in shock. In his live video, Sudhanshu revealed that he has not been a part of the show since the Raksha Bandhan sequence. Sudhanshu apologized to his fans for making such a sudden decision to quit Rajan Shahi's show but promised to entertain them by showing his talent.

After Sudhanshu's abrupt exit, several reports claimed that the unexpected decision might have come after his alleged conflict with Anupamaa's producer Rajan Shahi or actress Rupali Ganguly.

Meanwhile, addressing this, Sudhanshu told Bombay Times, "This decision has been sudden. It came unexpectedly, and I had to make a choice for reasons of my own. However, everything is positive, my mind is at peace, and I'm happy."

Putting an end to the speculation about his tiff with Rajan Shahi, Sudhanshu Pandey claimed that he and Rajan Shahi share a pure bond like brothers. Sudhanshu clarified that the equation between them has not changed from his side and claimed to have no hard feelings towards anyone.

Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena and others in pivotal roles.

