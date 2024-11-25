Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Aashika Bhatia mourns loss of her father; Posts throwback pic, ‘I’m sorry’

Popular social media influencer and television actress Aashika Bhatia has shared the heartbreaking news of her father, Rakesh Bhatia's, death. On November 25, the actress took to her social media to inform her fans and followers about the devastating loss, accompanied by an emotional tribute.

Aashika Bhatia posted a throwback photo of herself with her father in a car, capturing a cherished memory. In the caption, she wrote, "I'm so sorry. Love you, Papa. Rest in Peace," expressing her deep grief. She is yet to share further details about her father's passing.

Check out Aashika Bhatia's post for her late father below:

The young actress, known for her work in television and her stint as a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 2, has always been open with her fans about her life. While her journey on the reality show was brief, she won hearts with her candid personality and charm. She entered the reality show as a wildcard contestant and formed a close bond with Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan.

Rakesh Bhatia's demise has left Aashika's fans in shock, with many extending their condolences to the grieving actress. Social media is flooded with messages of support as her followers rally behind her during this difficult time. "May his soul rest in peace," wrote one user. "Om Shanti," wrote another.

Work-wise, Aashika Bhatia gained success when she made an appearance in the serial Meera at the age of 9. Later, she worked in many TV serials such as Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Ek Shringar - Swabhimaan, and others. She made her movie debut with Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, where she played the role of Salman Khan’s sister Rajkumari Radhika.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla prays Aashika Bhatia's father's soul rests in peace!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE: Aashika Bhatia opens up about being judged for her smoking addiction