Bigg Boss OTT's Divya Agarwal-Apurva Padgaonkar in trouble? Broker Rafique Merchant accuses them of not paying his brokerage

Divya Agarwal is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and has a massive fanbase too. Her stardom rose after she won the controversial show, Bigg Boss OTT 1. Now, Divya's name is hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons. Broker Rafique Merchant has leveled serious allegations against the actress and her businessman husband, Apurva Padgaonkar.

Why is Divya Agarwal being blamed by Rafique Merchant?

As per Telly Chakkar's report, broker Rafique Merchant accused Divya Agarwal of not paying his 1 percent brokerage after he helped her sell her apartment. Rafique alleges that Divya followed all the procedures and attended all the meetings until her flat was purchased.

Addressing Divya, he says, "You came for the meeting and registration. After that, you stopped answering my calls, blocked me on messages, and DM. Why are you doing this? Apurva Padgaonkar, you are a very well-known celebrity as well and you are a famous businessman. Why are you doing this?"

He continued, "Humare hakk ko kyu daba rahe ho? Aap kahi bhi maaro, lekin humare pet par laat mat maro. Please release my 1 percent brokerage." In the video, further, Rafique mentions that Divya and Apurva told him that they didn't receive any profit after selling the flat.

He asks, "What can I do in this? When you wanted to buy, we helped you. When you wanted to sell, we helped you." Celeb couple Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar are yet to comment on this.

Advertisement

About Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar:

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar's love story is nothing short of a fairytale. On Divya's 30th birthday, Apurva planned a surprise proposal for her, and the two got engaged on her birthday, December 4, 2022. After their engagement, the couple dated for more than a year. Divya and Apurva took the plunge on February 20, 2024, in an intimate ceremony.

Workwise, Divya Agarwal has been a part of several reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla 10, Ace of Space 1, and Bigg Boss OTT. She made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and her husband Apurva Padgaonkar open up on love, marriage, and past relationships