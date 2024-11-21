EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Did you know Aishwarya Sharma’s wedding lehenga was inspired by Deepika Padukone’s THESE movies?

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are one of the most popular celebrity couples. Even after three years of marriage, the head-over-heels-in-love couple never fails to set couple goals. Ahead of their wedding anniversary, Aishwarya Sharma exclusively sat down with Pinkvilla to decode her wedding lehenga. She surprised us with an interesting detail as she revealed that her outfit was inspired by Deepika Padukone from Ram Leela and Padmavat.

Speaking to us, Aishwarya Sharma shares that she wanted a unique outfit, different from the usual heavy bridal lehengas that are in trend these days. She had an image in her mind of how she wanted her outfit to look.

“I wanted more traditional because I am from Malwa, Madhya Pradesh and my husband is from Gujarat, he is Gujarati and my roots are from Rajasthan. So I wanted the whole combination which would be a traditional outfit,” shared the actress.

Watch Aishwarya Sharma’s video here:

Further giving the detailing of the outfit, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant shares that Gujarat’s Panetar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan’s Bandhej styles were infused together to create the outfit. “I can say it’s inspired by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films in which we see the flared outfits… Nagade Sang Dhol (sings the song)... Ramleela and Padmavat.”

“I did my research about how lehengas were worn in the early period and they had multiple layers of flare. Plus, women in Madhya Pradesh’s villages wear lehenga which they call lugda, which is very flary and I had it in my mind that I want something like this. I racked my brain behind this design,” added Aishwarya Sharma.

Advertisement

Neil Bhatt and his wife, Aishwarya Sharma, are best known for their roles, DCP Virat Chavan and Pakhi, in the popular television serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. After meeting on the sets of the show, they got married and continued to be a part of it. The show proved to be a hit and garnered impressive viewership, making the duo popular in the industry. Last year, they were seen as the participants in Bigg Boss 17.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 17 fame Aishwarya Sharma recalls fainting while trying her wedding outfit: 'I hit the fridge and...'