Elvish Yadav is currently grabbing the spotlight and media attention for his involvement in the snake venom and Noida rave party case. The internet personality has been embroiled in controversy for a long time, and the current developments in the case have turned out to be shocking and surprising. Whether his arrest in the case or unheard revelations by his parents regarding his lifestyle, Elvish Yadav is trending all over social media right now.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has been granted bail. But do you know how the case erupted and turned out to be one of the major controversies in the last few months? We are here with Elvish Yadav’s snake venom case timeline. So, let us have a look at how, when, and what went wrong!

Noida Police raids rave party

Elvish Yadav landed into legal trouble after the Noida Police filed an FIR against him in connection with organizing rave parties in Sector 49. Five associates of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner were taken into custody, followed by a raid at the rave party. It was during their questioning session that Elvish’s name turned up.

Elvish Yadav releases video

Reacting to the case and his alleged involvement, Elvish Yadav released a video on social media claiming the accusations and news of his arrest as false. He mentioned making efforts to cooperate with the cops and the legal proceedings. In the clip, he was heard saying that if even 0.1% of his involvement would be found in the case, he would be willing to take full responsibility.

Maneka Gandhi demands Elvish Yadav’s arrest

Reacting to Elvish’s alleged connection to the rave party case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Maneka Gandhi demanded the YouTuber’s arrest. Hitting back at her, Elvish questioned if that was how one gets a ticket. The duo engaged in a war of words, thereby creating headlines.

Maneka stated that her NGO has actively kept an eye on Elvish Yadav ever since he used snakes in his videos. She remarked that they carried out a sting operation, posed as venom buyers, and then called Elvish. Maneka stated how Elvish fell into the trap and mentioned that some people can stoop down to any means to stay in the public eye.

Elvish Yadav busted rumors about his viral snake video

When social media flooded with reports suggesting an FIR against Elvish Yadav, it was no less than a shock to his fans. Although there was news of being arrested in the snake venom case, the YouTuber claimed to be innocent by sharing a video.

Later, Elvish issued a clarification in response to a viral video of him that showed the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner playing with a snake in style. Yadav took to X (Twitter) and wrote, “This scene is from a music video. 6 mahine purani (6 months old). Don't believe in everything."

Elvish Yadav called for questioning

A couple of days after the Noida rave party raid conducted by the police, Elvish Yadav appeared before the Noida police and was accordingly questioned. Reportedly, he was questioned for 3 hours late at night. DCP Noida Harish Chander issued a statement and stated the same.

Snake venom detected in seized samples

During the raid conducted by the Noida Police in November 2023 at the rave party, the cops recovered a few snakes, and the seized samples were sent to the Jaipur Forensic Science Laboratory. A few days back, the reports were out, and JSL confirmed the presence of cobra and krait snake venom in the samples.

Elvish Yadav gets arrested

On 17th March 2024, Elvish Yadav was arrested and taken into 14-day judicial custody due to his connection in the snake venom case. He and the five other people were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. The YouTuber’s arrest was one of the most shocking developments in the case.

Elvish Yadav admits to arranging snake venom

Following his arrest in the snake venom case, media reports suggested that Elvish Yadav admitted to his involvement in the case, which he earlier denied. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner also confessed to knowing the five accused who were arrested for the same last year.

Elvish Yadav’s parents’ shocking revelations

Following Elvish Yadav’s arrest, his parents have been giving interviews claiming their son's innocence. They consistently laid emphasis on having faith in their son and the judicial system. In an interaction with a news channel, Elvish’s dad said that the YouTuber used to rent older cars to showcase his stunts in his videos. His father also stated that the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame has no ownership over any properties or land.

Elvish Yadav’s bail hearing postponed

Due to the ongoing strike of the local bar association, Elvish Yadav’s bail hearing was postponed as the court proceedings was unable to be carried out. He was even shifted to a high-security barrack from a quarantine cell.

Meanwhile, there were reports that the NDPS Act was also imposed on Elvish Yadav. Later, the act was removed against Elvish Yadav. The police called it a ‘clerical mistake’ and mentioned that they imposed it mistakenly.

Bail granted to Elvish Yadav

It was a relief for Elvish Yadav after he was granted bail on 22nd March. The Noida court approved his bail in the snake venom case, and the YouTuber’s lawyer, Prashant Rathi, confirmed that Yadav had been granted bail based on two sureties worth rupees 50,000 each. The other two people, Vinay Yadav and Ishwar Yadav, who were arrested earlier, have also been granted bail.

