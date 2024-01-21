EXCLUSIVE: Raymon Kakkar to replace Aditi Sharma and play older Dua in Rabb Se Hai Dua; Seerat Kapoor roped in

Pinkvilla was the first one to exclusively report about Rabb Se Hai Dua heading for a generation leap. We also informed the viewers exclusively about actor Dheeraj Dhoopar being roped in for the show as the new lead post leap and now we're back with some interesting development in terms of casting and storyline of the show.

As per our highly placed sources, the character of Dua will be retained in the show post-leap. However, the actress will be replaced.

Raymon Kakkar to replace Aditi Sharma as Dua; Seerat Kapoor bags the show

Raymon Kakkar who is known for many popular TV shows like Yeh Teri Galiyaan among others will be seen playing the character of older Dua in the show. Aditi Sharma who currently plays the role will be seen exiting the show. Along with Raymon, actress Seerat Kapoor who mesmerized the viewers with her stint in Imlie as Cheeni will be seen playing the grey character of Gazal's daughter in the show.

Seerat also played a similar character in Imlie.

Have a look at a recent promo of Rabb Se Hai Dua

The current track of Rabb Se Hai Dua

As per the current track of the show, Dua and Gazal are both pregnant with Haider's baby. Gazal took the help of IVF and conceived Haider's baby. Dua and the entire Akhtar family are shocked by Gazal's pregnancy. Dua has been getting signals about her babies being in danger. As she prays to God for her twins' protection, she feels that her and her children's lives are in danger.

Pinkvilla has also learned that only one of Dua's babies will survive and she will give birth to a baby girl.

Did Rabb Se Hai Dua take inspiration from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

A few months back, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also took a generation leap and the lead character was retained. While Pranali Rathod exited the show, the character of Akshara was retained and actress Preeti Amin was roped in to play older Akshara. The same is replicated in Rabb Se Hai Dua and we can't ignore the similarities.

We tried to contact Raymon Kakkar and Seerat Kapoor, but they remained unavailable for comment.

