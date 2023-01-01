EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shares how she will celebrate the first day of the new year

Popular actress Rupali Ganguly is one of the prominent names in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress had been ruling the hearts of the masses with her exceptional acting prowess in the television hit show Anupamaa. The show has been a huge hit for some years now and promises to entertain the masses in the forthcoming years as well. As we enter 2023 with enthusiasm, Rupali Ganguly also has some special plans to celebrate the first day of the new year.

While for most the first of January is a holiday, Rupali likes the idea of being able to work on the first day of the new year. "I feel blessed to have a chance to work on the first day of the new year where there is so much uncertainty in this world, at least we have something to fall back on. And how many people get the opportunity to do this kind of work! It is indeed a blessing that my producer chose to keep the shoot on the first day and the unit decided to come together and make the first of January a working day. Also, instead of partying through the night, waking up late the next day, and starting your year groggy, I would rather start it fresh and working early in the morning on the new year. This is in fact taught in our culture, to get up with the rising sun, see the beautiful sunrise, and come to work. Work again is also a prayer, as they say, work is worship", shares Rupali.

Rupali further added, "I brought in new year with Rudransh, my mom, Ashwin, and my extended family. And now, I feel lucky to be celebrating the first day of the year with our second family, our unit on set who I spend a good 12-14 hours a day with every single day. So yes, it is a blessing indeed, and might as well be worthy of the love and the adulation we are getting, the least we can do is put in hard work from our end."

About Anupamaa:

Rupali's character Anupamaa has proved to be one of the most loved characters on Television screens. The portrayal of a strong independent woman is loved by the audience and the makers have kept the audiences on the edge of their seats with their content. The show has been ranking at the top spot in the BARC TRP chart for a long time owing to its strong and relatable content.

Speaking about Rupali's personal life, Rupali Ganguly is married to Ashwin K Verma, and they are proud parents of a son Rudransh.