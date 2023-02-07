EXCLUSIVE: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on equation with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Talks about LSD 2

Popular actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was seen in the popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. However, having come so close to victory, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia stood evicted in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia spoke about her equation with her former co-contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare. The actress also shared her excitement about her upcoming film Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2, backed by Ekta Kapoor. Talking about Bigg Boss 16, she also revealed who she will be rooting for.

"I think it's pretty dynamic, very ballistic (laughs). You want me to throw more words. Honestly, I'm very happy that I have someone like Shiv (Shiv Thakare) to take back from the show as someone that I would always be in touch with. I think he is a very real guy. I think he has really shown people that you can come out from wherever you are with probably no backing and still shine and he is a shining star. And for Priyanka ( Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ) I just feel we are two people who are very different very poles apart and it's okay to have those conflicts of opinion that is bound to happen when you are too different as individuals."

Watch Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's full interview here-

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2:

When asked whether she is excited about her upcoming film Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2, the actress mentioned that she is extremely excited. She added, "I'm so fortunate, so grateful. Firstly, of course to Bigg Boss, because if it hadn't been for this platform you know it I would have probably not had this opportunity and of course to Ekta ma'am, I really want to just call her and thank her because I'm so grateful for this and I'm looking forward to the journey ahead.

Who is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia rooting for?

Replying to this question, Nimrit was quick enough to say, "P-town baby (MC Stan) or Shiv Thakare, either one of them, both of them are my homies. I love them. I just want real people to lift the trophy quite honestly."

Bigg Boss 16:

The top 5 finalists of the show are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is slated to happen on February 12.