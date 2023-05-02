Exclusive Video: Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on 'rival' Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, 'Why bother her?'

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary may have spent a few years in the Television industry but in a span of this limited period, she managed to successfully win hearts. The actress became a household name through her character Tejo from the show, Udaariyaan. Priyanka was paired alongside Ankit Gupta in this series, and their onscreen chemistry was too palpable. Their pair was shipped as 'Fatejo' on social media, and given their fandom, the two were invited to be a part of one of the biggest reality shows, Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's equation in Bigg Boss 16

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta signed Bigg Boss 16 and their relationship's graph saw several ups and downs. While their relationship status was the central point, her fights with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also became a topic of discussion. The two leading ladies of the industry never get along and during this exclusive 'Baatein Ankahee' segment with Pinkvilla, Priyanka was asked, "Will she ever pick up the call and say, 'Hey, Nimrit, let's talk!'"

Here's what Priyanka responded:

Sharing her thoughts about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and the above question, the 29-year-old said, "Why would I do that? She's happy and she's busy working. I am always in favour of the belief that if someone dislikes you, it's fine. It's not important for that person to like you because there are different kinds of people in the world. One might like you, and the other might not, which is totally fine. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was unable to understand my vibe, so why bother her, let it go. I don't want to be a burden on anyone."

Looking back at Priyanka and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's tiff in Bigg Boss 16:

During their stay inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, the fans would often engage in social media war. During one of the weekend episodes, host Salman Khan stated that Priyanka and Nimrit are very 'strong-headed' and they'll never get along.

