EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 16: Wild card entrant Vikkas Manaktala finds THESE contestants strong competitors

Vikkas Manaktala is a television actor known for shows such as Left Right Left , and Namah among others. After staying away from the limelight for a brief period, he will now be locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Before entering the reality show, Pinkvilla interacted exclusively with wild card contestant, Vikkas to know if he has a strategy in place, and what he thinks of the already existing contestants.

Vikkas Manaktala has no strategy in place and wants to be his real self in Bigg Boss 16. He told us, "I don't know if I want to target somebody in particular but I want to go and gauge everyone's reaction, and who among all wants to genuinely connect with me. Also, I want to see if a contestant wants to connect with me only for the game's sake. Depending on what kind of an equation I develop with someone, it will be decided if I should target someone or not."

His strong competitors in Bigg Boss 16

Vikkas Manaktala feels that there are only a few, who are playing for themselves and are emerging as strong contenders. "There are 2-3 contestants who are strong, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Sajid Khan. They are all playing well for themselves."

Vikkas' view about Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's relationship

During the recent Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, Tina was asked to play individually by host Salman Khan. He also said that Tina and Shalin's equation seems to be more than friends. However, Vikkas feels that they are faking it up and said, "I don't find Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's relationship true."