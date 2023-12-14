EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan shoots for show; alleges one current contestant of double dating her
Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that actress Ayesha Khan who has alleged a Bigg Boss contestant of current season for double dating her was spotted on the sets of show.
Pinkvilla is back with a piece of exciting news for all the Bigg Boss 17 buffs.
Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The makers recently introduced two classic concepts into this season. The old version of the nomination process and the format of the house having a captain.
Now, the makers are all set to introduce a major twist in the show with a major revelation. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that actress Ayesha Khan is likely to enter the show.
Ayesha Khan to enter Bigg Boss 17
Sources suggest that Ayesha Khan who claimed one of the Bigg Boss 17 contestants double-dated her was spotted on the sets of the show. A little birdie has informed us that Ayesha might enter the show in a day or two to confront the person about his relationship status.
Have a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17
Ayesha Khan claimed to be cheated
In a recent podcast interview, Ayesha Khan mentioned that a celebrity who is currently in the Bigg Boss 17 house, proposed to her and they were involved in a relationship. However, in the course of his stay in the show, she realizes that person never broke up with his previous girlfriend and is dating her as well.
In the interview, Ayesha mentioned that she had asked the guy about his girlfriend and he had told her that they had broken up. Ayesha confirmed with him that their relationship wouldn't harm any other woman to which the guy assured her that she is the only girl in his life and that's how they started dating.
She is now shocked to see the guy's girlfriend with whom he claimed to have broken up posted loved-up stories for him. It was then Ayesha understood that she had been cheated. She realized that the guy was double-dating her.
Like Samarth Jurel entered the show to add shock value, it will be exciting to see how Ayesha Khan's entry will shape up in the show.
Can you guess which contestant is Ayesha Khan talking about? Comment below.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar alleges Isha Malviya pre-planned to tarnish his image on National Television
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more