EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is the first confirmed contestant of Laughter Chefs Season 2

Elvish Yadav never fails to hog the spotlight, hate him or love him, but you surely cannot ignore him. Whether it’s for his controversies, lavish lifestyles, or standing up for social causes, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner is currently one of the most popular entertainment figures. Now, he is all set to appear in the second season of the popular show Laughter Chefs.

Yes, you read that right. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner will be seen showing off a different side to his personality on Laughter Chefs Season 2. As we exclusively confirm this news, fans of Elvish Yadav will be delighted to see what he brings on the show. The unusual cooking comedy show’s season 1 which blended culinary skills of celebrity contestants with their comic timing was a super hit this year.

Talking about Elvish Yadav’s career, he was seen as a mentor this year in the Amazon MX Player gaming reality show Playground Season 4, along with Munawar Faruqui. Gaurav Singh from Yadav’s team won the trophy. He has also joined the popular youth-based show Roadies XX as a gang leader in the current season.

There has been no looking back for the social media influencer ever since he won Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, the road has not been smooth as he has been embroiled in back-to-back controversies since last year. Apart from reality shows, Yadav has also been seen in many music videos.

This year, viewers saw Elvish Yadav entering the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house as well to show support for his friend, Luvkesh Kataria.

Meanwhile, there has been no confirmation date for the premiere of Laughter Chefs Season 2 yet. Talking about the first season, the cooking reality show starred Ankita Lokhande, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundra, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah. Hosted by Bharti Singh, the show topped TRP charts every week and managed to keep the audiences hooked because of its stellar cast.

