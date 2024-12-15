Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Dec 15: Salman Khan tells Chaahat Pandey ‘I don’t wanna deal with all of this’; why did he react this way?

Tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar started on a light note as Salman Khan made the contestants perform some easy tasks. After conversing with them, he asked them to take part in a task where one contestant would choose another whose life he/she wanted to make difficult for the remaining days in the house.

The chosen contestant would have to get up on a platform that rotates clockwise. They will have to stay up there as long as the other contestant explains why he/she wants to make their lives difficult. This is called a torture task, and the wheel has torture written on it. As Chaahat Pandey's turn comes, she refuses to participate, saying she doesn't want to make anyone's life so difficult in the next 50 days. This annoyed Salman Khan.

The host reacted, "Bachpan mein merry-go-round pe nahi chadhe? Ye Chinese torture thodii na hain. I don't wanna deal with all of this. (Haven't you rode a merry-go-round in childhood? Does it look like Chinese torture to you?)"

Talking about the task, Karan Veer Mehra, Shrutika Arjun and Rajat Dalal were called the maximum number of times by the housemates. Rajat was called by Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Digvijay Rathee, Shrutika Arjun, and Karan Veer Mehra. Most of them were of the opinion that his strategy of the game, that is, making 'samikaran' based on convenience, is not interesting, and the previous version of him- 'Paltu' was better.

Advertisement

In the same episode tonight, politician Tajinder Bagga took his exit from the house. Shrutika Arjun got emotional and refused to meet him before he left. But everyone asked her to meet him one last time inside the house. The two shared a close bond since the beginning.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran Aly questions his strategy and exposes Avinash Mishra; ‘It boils my blood’