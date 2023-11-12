EXCLUSIVE Divyanka Tripathi: 'I surprised Vivek with Diwali decorations at home this year'

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Pinkvilla got in touch with the beautiful, talented and graceful actress Divyanka Tripathi who shared her thoughts on the festival.

Divyanka Tripathi on spending Diwali in Mumbai

Sharing her Diwali plans the actress said, "This Diwali, we will be at home, here in Mumbai which is quite unusual as we always celebrate the festival with our families either in Chandigarh or in Bhopal. This year, since Vivek is extremely busy with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, we decided to stay here and celebrate the festival in Mumbai."

She further added, "Since we're at home this time, I became a hands-on homemaker or a good house manager. I decorated the house, I lit it up well with Diwali lights and décor. I wanted to surprise Vivek, but since he was busy with rehearsals and his birthday was on the 8th of November, I thought let's make it a double- decoration-dhamaka, so, I decorated the home with birthday wishes, cards, and Diwali lights."

Have a look at Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya attending Diwali parties in Mumbai

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress added, "I believe in recycling things and re-usage. So, I store them well and always reuse and reinvent everything from the previous year's celebration of Ganpati, Diwali, or even Holi."

Divyanka Tripathi on Diwali during childhood

Divyanka Tripathi revealed, "When I was in Bhopal, Diwali meant mummy ke haath ka gujiya, a get-together at Dadi's place with pool dinner. We also used to burst crackers back then, but not anymore as all of us prefer an eco-friendly Diwali. The festival takes me to those years, I get nostalgic thinking about those experiences with my cousins, Chacha-chachis, and siblings of course. I miss those days."

Divyanka further said that earlier, the festival was all about enjoyment, however, now she takes up responsibilities that earlier her mother used to do, for instance taking care of cleaning, decoration, and making arrangements for pujas. She believes when one matures priorities change and one's way of enjoyment also changes.

Divyanka Tripathi on a Diwali ritual that she follows without fail

"On Diwali day, I compulsorily keep earthen oil diyas in every nook and corner of the house because that's what I was taught as a kid that no spot of the house should remain dark. It should be well-lit. I still follow it."

Divyanka Tripathi reveals the brightest phase of her life

On Diwali, the environment is lit up and it is bright everywhere. We at Pinkvilla asked Divyanka about the brightest phase of her life. She said, "I think, the brightest phase of my life has to be the moment I met Vivek, got married to him while doing Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and simultaneously doing other shows like The Voice, Coldd Lassi Chicken Masala and Nach Baliye.

Advertisement

"All of this happened in the span of four years, 2016 to 2019. I would call these few years the brightest phase of my life because I was busy but very happy while doing all the necessary things", she concluded.

Pinkvilla wishes all our readers a very Happy and prosperous Diwali.