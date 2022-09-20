EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Deepika Singh reveals what scares her the most about doing daily soaps

Deepika Singh is among the renowned names in the TV industry. She rose to fame after her stint in the popular daily soap 'Diya Aur Baati Hum'. Her strong and progressive character as Sandhya received immense love and she was applauded for her performance. However, post this daily soap, Deepika has been away from the limelight for a while now but she remains connected to her fans through social media. She keeps sharing updates on her Instagram handle.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Deepika Singh opened up on what scares her the most about working in TV shows. When we mentioned that television is a demanded medium and actors need to work 14-15 hours and get a holiday after a month or so, Deepika revealed, "That is the one thing that scares me the most." She adds, "During Diya Aur Baati Hum, I never felt it because at that time I was not very responsible but now I'm actually scared of the fact that how will I contribute 30 days to a show. Even the thought of it scares me. I feel after a month I will go and frustrate everyone because I myself will be frustrated."