EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Deepika Singh feels grateful on getting compliments from Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Deepika Singh is a popular name in the telly industry, who rose to fame with the show Diya Aur Baati Hum. She also worked in the popular show Kavach... MahaShivratri. She also made her Bollywood debut with the movie Titu Ambani, which was released in 2022. Deepika Singh has not been seen on television shows for a long time now. The actress quit television two years back and does not plan to return anytime soon. The actress recently opened up on her acting career and life in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla Team.

As the interview started, she was surprised by a special voice note by her good friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress shared that she is happy that Deepika is doing great. She added, “I really love how you express yourself through your dance, through your reels. You are a brave girl and just keep rocking and be the way you are.”