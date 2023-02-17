EXCLUSIVE: Do pregnancy rumours AFFECT Ankita Lokhande? Actress breaks silence

Ankita Lokhande is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and is currently seen in the romantic drama film, The Last Coffee. Ankita plays the character of Iram, who meets her husband Rehan (Shoib Nikash Shah) for one last time over coffee to discuss divorce. However, circumstances lead them to rethink their decision and give them an opportunity to speak about their hidden feelings. Pinkvilla did an exclusive interview with Ankita, where she spoke about her film, upcoming projects, husband Vicky Jain , and the constant pregnancy rumours.

First, there's this news only about marriage, then pregnancy and then divorce but it really doesn't matter to me. People will talk about it but till the time they are talking good, it's fine. The moment they say something disturbing, it affects me a little. If they are talking about my pregnancy, I am really glad because I will get pregnant someday for sure, and I will let the people know.

Ankita reveals if she takes professional inputs from her husband Vicky

He's a very understanding husband and more than anything, he's a friend to me and he knows how much I love my work. We discuss work and he knows my choices. I discuss my characters with him, and he's very open-minded. He tells me that whatever I think is right for me, should be done. He believes in my talent and that's how he supports me. Yes, I take inputs from him. I would like him to know that this is what I am doing. I love to tell him everything and even if I am moving from one room to another, I tell him.