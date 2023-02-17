EXCLUSIVE: Do pregnancy rumours AFFECT Ankita Lokhande? Actress breaks silence
Ankita Lokhande is currently seen in the feature film, The Last Coffee, and while talking about it in our interview, she also opened up about her constant pregnancy rumours.
Ankita Lokhande is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and is currently seen in the romantic drama film, The Last Coffee. Ankita plays the character of Iram, who meets her husband Rehan (Shoib Nikash Shah) for one last time over coffee to discuss divorce. However, circumstances lead them to rethink their decision and give them an opportunity to speak about their hidden feelings. Pinkvilla did an exclusive interview with Ankita, where she spoke about her film, upcoming projects, husband Vicky Jain, and the constant pregnancy rumours.
Ankita Lokhande on the pregnancy rumours
First, there's this news only about marriage, then pregnancy and then divorce but it really doesn't matter to me. People will talk about it but till the time they are talking good, it's fine. The moment they say something disturbing, it affects me a little. If they are talking about my pregnancy, I am really glad because I will get pregnant someday for sure, and I will let the people know.
Ankita reveals if she takes professional inputs from her husband Vicky
He's a very understanding husband and more than anything, he's a friend to me and he knows how much I love my work. We discuss work and he knows my choices. I discuss my characters with him, and he's very open-minded. He tells me that whatever I think is right for me, should be done. He believes in my talent and that's how he supports me. Yes, I take inputs from him. I would like him to know that this is what I am doing. I love to tell him everything and even if I am moving from one room to another, I tell him.
Ankita on her character in The Last Coffee
This is my first romantic film. When I read the script, I fell in love with my character, Iram, and I thought that I should do it. When I read this script, I thought that this is the kind of character that I am myself. There are two parts to this character, Iram - the one where she is very mature and the one where she is immature. She's just in love and I wanted to perform like that. I am personally like that and I thought it was a good idea to perform yourself on screen and portray yourself in the character.
About The Last Coffee
The Last Coffee is a feature film where Rehan (Shoib Nikash Shah) and Iram (Ankita Lokhande) meet for one last time over a cup of Coffee before their divorce is finalised. However, the universe has something else destined for them, and they end up getting stuck because of a snowstorm. This gives them an opportunity to talk about their hidden feelings for each other. The film is currently streaming on Zee5.
