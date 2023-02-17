Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 EXCLUSIVE: Is Ankita Lokhande participating in Rohit Shetty's show? Actress REVEALS

Ankita Lokhande was last seen on the Television screens in the reality show, Smart Jodi, with her husband Vicky Jain , and now, she is all set to enthrall the audience with her upcoming romantic film, The Last Coffee. While speaking about it exclusively with Pinkvilla, Ankita also spilled the beans about her other projects and if she's doing the Rohit Shetty-hosted show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 .

Ankita Lokhande is one of the talented female actors, who proved her skills through the Television show, Pavitra Rishta. The Ekta Kapoor show went on to become a blockbuster because of the sweet love story depicted between the lead characters, Archana (Ankita Lokhande) and Manav (Sushant Singh Rajput). Pavitra Rishta went off air in October 2014, and nine years later, the audience still cherishes its repeat telecasts. After this daily soap, Ankita participated in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, where Nishant Bhat was her choreographer.

No, I don't want to do Khatron Ke Khiladi. It has been offered to me every year. In fact, even for this season, I received a call a few days ago for it. I don't think I am a good contender for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Somebody who is genuinely eager to do this and has the potential should get this opportunity.

Ankita on her character in The Last Coffee

This is my first romantic film. When I read the script, I fell in love with my character, Iram, and I thought that I should do it. When I read this script, I thought that this is the kind of character that I am myself. There are two parts to this character, Iram - the one where she is very mature and the one where she is immature. She's just in love and I wanted to perform like that. I am personally like that and I thought it was a good idea to perform yourself on screen and portray yourself in the character.

Ankita on her husband Vicky's contribution to professional choices

He's a very understanding husband and more than anything, he's a friend to me and he knows how much I love my work. We discuss work and he knows my choices. I discuss my characters with him, and he's very open-minded. He tells me that whatever I think is right for me, should be done. He believes in my talent and that's how he supports me. Yes, I take inputs from him. I would like him to know that this is what I am doing. I love to tell him everything and even if I am moving from one room to another, I tell him.

About The Last Coffee

The Last Coffee is a feature film where Rehan (Shoib Nikash Shah) and Iram (Ankita Lokhande) meet for one last time over a cup of Coffee before their divorce is finalised. However, the universe has something else destined for them, and they end up getting stuck because of a snowstorm. This gives them an opportunity to talk about their hidden feelings for each other. The film is currently streaming on Zee5.