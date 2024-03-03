Pinkvilla recently reported about actress Gurpreet Bedi entering the popular show Kumkum Bhagya. Gurpreet confirmed the buzz with us and spoke about her excitement about joining a show like that. However, the new development is that Bedi has opted out of the show. Pinkvilla contacted the actress and she exclusively revealed the reason behind her decision.

Gurpreet Bedi reflects on backing out from Kumkum Bhgaya

When asked about her decision to not be a part of Kumkum Bhagya, Gurpreet Bedi said, "Well, I have been narrated a different character and was told it would be a continuity character. Just a day before my shoot, I got a call from the production house stating that they'd changed the character and it would be a cameo that would last for a month or so.

She added, "I had accepted the offer for the show thinking that it would at least last for a year, considering that it is a grand show like Kumkum Bhagya. Currently, I'm at a point in my career where I don't wish to do a cameo."

Have a look at a recent post of Gurpreet Bedi with her co-actors-

The Dil Hi Toh Hai actress further added that she is glad that the production house informed her about the changes beforehand. She said, "I'm happy that they (production people) informed me about the changes beforehand and I had the time to decide on it. If I would have joined the show and learned about the changes later, I wouldn't have been OK with it. However, the production house and I mutually decided that I should take a step back. I am back to searching for good opportunities."

Gurpreet Bedi on losing out on other opportunities

The Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharam Patni actress said, "When you decide on being a part of a project, you stop looking out for other opportunities and entertain other work calls. I'd been doing that considering I would join Kumkum Bhagya soon."

As per reports, actress Kavita Banerjee has been roped in to play the role after Bedi stepped out.

Kumkum Bhagya stars actors like Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma.

