Kumkum Bhagya is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The show witnessed the much-awaited wedding of Poorvi and Rajvash. The viewers are all set to encounter a major twist in the show. The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure complete entertainment for the audiences. To make sure that the excitement remains at an all-time high, the makers have planned an interesting twist in the show with the grand entry of an exciting new character.

Srishti Jain to enter Kumkum Bhagya

Pinkvilla's exclusive sources have revealed that Srishti Jain is all set to enter Kumkum Bhagya as a mysterious character. The actress has been a part of shows like Meri Durga and Hamari Wali Good News among others. Sources also informed us that Jain will be seen playing the negative lead in the show and her character would change the course of Rajvansh and Poorvi's lives.

When contacted Srishti, the actress refused to comment on the buzz.

Have a look at Srishti Jain's Instagram post from the sets of Hamari Wali Good News-

The current track of Kumkum Bhagya

The current track of Kumkum Bhagya has left the fans shocked as it is revealed that Rajvansh was earlier in a relationship with Poorvi's sister Khushi. Rajvansh, who is now married to Poorvi, confronts Khushi for dumping him and cheating on him. He asks her the reason behind her leaving him after accepting his marriage proposal. He also reveals that she tortured his family.

Poorvi and Rajvansh's wedding in Kumkum Bhagya

After bailing out Poorvi from a tricky marriage situation, Rajvansh agrees to marry Poorvi. In a grand affair, the duo got married. Kundali Bhagya's Preeta (Shraddha Arya) was also a part of their grand wedding.

Kumkum Bhagya cast post leap

Kumkum Bhagya recently took a generation leap. While earlier Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul played the lead characters, post leap, Abrar Qazi, and Rachi Sharma were roped in as leads while the previous lead actors continue to be a part of the show.

