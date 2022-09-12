EXCLUSIVE: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers on Sacchin Shroff replacing Shailesh Lodha: ‘Audience is…’

Sacchin Shroff is a renowned name in the industry and has been around for the past several years. Pinkvilla contacted the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Neela Films Productions to check about it, they said, "We are not denying the news but the audience is definitely in for a surprise." The official handle of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah uploaded a video on their YouTube hinting at a new entry in Gokuldham Society. Producer Asit Modi talks about Ganeshotsav and its celebration in society and prays for everyone's well-being.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television, and over the 14 years of its run, several actors have quit and have been replaced. Shailesh Lodha, who played the narrator and an integral character, Taarak Mehta, quit the show a few months ago. The hunt has been on for its replacement and a few names keep surfacing on social media. However, Pinkvilla has it that Sacchin Shroff has been finalised as the new Taarak Mehta.

Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sacchin Shroff has already started shooting for his scenes, and the episode featuring him will go on air on Tuesday. While Shailesh Lodha's shoes have been filled in by Sacchin, Disha Vakani's character, Dayaben is still missing.

For the unversed, Disha took a maternity break when she was pregnant with her first child. While the fans waited for her to return, the wait became rather indefinite. However, Daya's character has been kept alive on the show through some or the other storyline.

Raj Anadkat, who played Tapu in this show, also went missing from the episodes, and went Pinkvilla prodded about his absence, he said, "My fans, my audience, my well-wishers, they all know that I am very good in creating suspense. I am an expert in creating suspense. When the time is right, everyone will get to know."

