EXCLUSIVE: Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya on National Book Lovers Day; 'Always feel rejuvenated after diving into an interesting novel’

National Book Lovers Day is celebrated every year to honor the presence of books in people's lives. The day is also celebrated to acknowledge the strong foundation the books create and the joy they bring. Pinkvilla recently got in touch with Shraddha Arya, who plays the character of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. In the chat, Arya spoke about the importance of books in her life.

Shraddha Arya said, "I love to read a good book whenever I have free time. Regardless of my busy shoot schedule, I always feel happy and rejuvenated after diving into an interesting novel. My collection of books has been growing since I was a kid, and they never fail to brighten my day. Honestly, I've lost track of how many books I own or have read."

The Kundali Bhagya actress added, "There's something truly magical about getting lost in a story, where each page turns into a new adventure and every character feels like an old friend. I've always loved reading books, and my home reflects my passion for them. I have enough books now to put a bookshelf in my vanity van as well. I indulge in a wide range of reading materials, from books related to history, fitness, love story, mystery, drama, as well as emotional wellbeing."

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress shared, "Reading is a passion that brings me wisdom and joy, and my connection to a book's character is like living in another world. Let's cherish the stories that shape us, the lessons we learn, and the endless adventures waiting within the pages. Happy National Book Lovers Day to all the fellow readers!"

Shraddha Arya has also been a part of projects like Dream Girl, Nishabd, and Kasam, among others.