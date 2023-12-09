EXCLUSIVE: Masterchef India's Mohammed Aashiq's journey from 'disqualification' to winning in 'last chance'

Masterchef India's first digital exclusive season comes to an end with Manglore's Mohammed Aashiq being declared the winner of the season. Aashiq walks out of the show with the winner's chef court and 25 lakh rupees.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Mohammed Aashiq and asked him about his victory in Masterchef India.

Mohammed Aashiq felt this was his last chance to be on the show

in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mohammed Aashiq revealed that he was disqualified last year from the show and couldn't audition. He said, "Last year, my mother was hospitalized and I had the auditions for the show. My mother supported me and asked me to give auditions for Masterchef India."

He added, "However, I couldn't qualify the same which proved as a setback for my parents. My mother insisted that I take up a job in Saudi and earn money, however, I kept on convincing her the entire year to let me try my luck once again for the show and after this, I won't even mention the show. She finally agreed and let me participate in the show this season."

Take a look at a recent promo of Masterchef India

Advertisement

He added, "This was my last chance to win the show and I knew after this, I would not be able to try my luck on the show. It was a forever dream of mine to win the show and I'm extremely elated that I won such a prestigious show. My mother was present on the sets when I was declared the winner. I am extremely happy making my mother and the entire Mangalore proud."

Mohammed Aashiq on his last dish on Masterchef India

He said, "I entered the show with a seafood dish as Mangalore is known for fish. And I'd always thought that my last dish would also consist of seafood. I had a lot of pressure during my last dish prep. I'd made many friends and they were all supporting me. I had my mother in the audience and I was quite nervous. I only believed in my passion and thought to myself that this had to be the best dish of my entire career. I was so glad that the judges loved my dish."

Mohammed Aashiq on excitement in Mangalore

People from my hometown, Mangalore, have been very proud and excited about my win. They watched the finale episode live in huge numbers. I can't wait to return to my hometown.

When asked about using his prize money (25 lac rupees), a visibly excited Aashiq said, "I won the show because of the support of my family and my Jiju. We had dreamt of opening a restaurant in our hometown. I'm looking forward to doing the same with the prize money."

While Mohammed Ashiq won the show, Nambie Jessica Marak secured the position of first runner-up, and Rukhsaar Sayeed claimed the title of second runner-up.

ALSO READ: Masterchef India 8 EXCLUSIVE: Special guest Marco Pierre White says, 'I leave India feeling guilty'