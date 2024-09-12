EXCLUSIVE: Mishkat Varma on Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon wrapping up: 'This character and the show have left a deep mark on me'

Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon starring Mishkat Varma and Sumbul Touqeer have been fans favorite show ever since it started airing. Their fresh on-screen pairing was loved by the viewers and the engaging storyline kept audiences hooked. Sadly, Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is set to wrap up and the last episode will air this month.

Talking about Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon wrapping up, Mishkat Varma expressed his joy of being a part of this show and essaying the role of Adhiraj. The actor said, "As Kavya comes to an end, it's a bittersweet moment for all of us. Playing Adi has been an incredible journey, and I'm grateful for the love and support from the audience throughout."

Further, he spoke about his stint in Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon and shared, "This character and the show have left a deep mark on me, and it's been a privilege to be part of such a meaningful story."

Before signing off, Mishkat Varma said, "While it's hard to say goodbye, I'm excited for what the future holds and will always carry the memories and lessons from Kavya with me. Thank you to everyone who believed in us and walked this journey alongside us."

Take a look at the post here-

Advertisement

Mishkat Varma's character as Adhiraj received immense love from his fans and viewers. His on-screen chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer won hearts. Mishkat has been one of the prominent names of the telly world and has a massive fanbase owing to his amazing acting prowess and good looks.

Over the years, Mishkat acted in numerous shows such as Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Ichhapyaari Naagin, Divya Drishti, Anandibaa Aur Emily and more.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, premiered on September 25, 2023 and has been entertaining audiences since then. Now, after a year, on September 27 the show's last episode will go on air. Starring Sumbul Touqeer, Mishkat Varma, Mudit Nayar, Govind Pandey and a few others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma starrer Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon to go off on THIS date; deets Inside