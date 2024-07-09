EXCLUSIVE: Sumbul Touqueer diagnosed with Typhoid, shares health update; 'I had something that caused infection...'

Sumbul Touqeer is among the well-known young actresses in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. Despite being busy, Sumbul regularly keeps her fans updated regarding her whereabouts on social media. Due to her hectic work schedule, Sumbul's health recently suffered a setback.

Sumbul Touqueer diagnosed with Typhoid:

Taking to her Instagram story, Sumbul Touqeer shared her health update with fans as she got diagnosed with Typhoid. The actress is seen resting in her room on the sets of Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon while the syringe is attached to her hand. Showing this to her fans, Sumbul wrote in the caption, "Dear typhoid, get lost." Giving her health update, "Don't worry guys, abhi better hoon."

Sumbul Touqeer shares her health update:

When asked about her health, Sumbul Touqeer exclusively told Pinkvilla, "I am recovering and doing fine now. It is very important to take care of yourself, especially during the monsoons. I don't eat much food from outside, but maybe a few days ago I had something that caused the infection."

Watch Sumbul Touqeer's video here-

Sumbul Touqeer's thoughts on Mumbai's monsoon:

On asking her about the current monsoon scenario, Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer tells us, "A few days ago, there was no rainfall, and for the past two days, it has been raining so heavily that there are clogging. Roads have been flooded. Schools and colleges have also been closed. Everyone should take care of themselves, their health, and loved ones too."

Sumbul Touqeer talks about saving rainwater:

Sumbul Touqeer says, "Rains are very important not only for trees and plantations but also because cities need water. I want to request everyone to save water. We should avoid leaving the taps open and shouldn't spill water. Every drop of water counts. There are still villages in India where water scarcity is a reality. Water conservation is a very good cause that I support and urge my audience and everyone to support."

Currently, Sumbul Touqeer is busy shooting for her popular show, Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. The show features Sumbul and Mishkat Verma in lead roles.

Before Kavya, Sumbul starred in numerous fictional and non-fictional shows like Imlie and Bigg Boss Season 16 to name a few. She has also been a part of several films and music videos.

