Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma starrer Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon to go off on THIS date; deets Inside

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma's show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon successfully entertained the audience ever since it premiered. The fresh on-screen pairing and engaging storyline kept the audiences hooked. However, sadly, the show is set to end this month. Yes, Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon will go off air on September 27.

Sumbul Touqeer, who essays the role of Kavya in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, confirmed the news of the show going off air. The actress shared several pictures from the last day from the sets of her show. She dropped snaps with the show's team, director and co-star Mishkat Varma. Sharing these photos, Sumbul wrote, "And...it's a wrap."

Take a look at Sumbul Toqueer's PICS here:

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, premiered on September 25, 2023 and has been entertaining audiences since then. Now, after a year, on September 27 the show's last episode will go on air. Starring Sumbul Touqeer, Mishkat Varma, Mudit Nayar, Govind Pandey and a few others in pivotal roles.

The show gained immense love from the audience because of its gripping storyline and unexpected twists and turns. Sumbul and Mishkat's fresh pairing was loved by the audiences. The actors not only entertained the audience with their on-screen chemistry but also kept fans engaged through their off-screen bond.

Advertisement

Speaking about Sumbul Toqueer's acting career, the actress started her journey in the entertainment world at a very tender age. From doing films, music videos, and reality shows and playing lead in hit TV shows, Sumbul came a long way and proved to be an excellent star of the industry.

Sumbul became a household name after playing the lead role in Imlie. Her chemistry with her co-star Gashmeer Mahajani and then with actor Fahmaan Khan was loved by the viewers. The actress then participated in the controversial show, Bigg Boss Season 16. Currently, Sumbul is seen in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon.

Meanwhile, Mishkat Varma is among the most loved male actors of the telly world. His charming looks and amazing acting prowess receive immense love from the audience. Mishkat starred in numerous shows such as Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Shaadi Ke Siyape, Divya Drishti, Anandibaa Aur Emily and a few more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma's Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon completes 200 episodes; makers organize puja