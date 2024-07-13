Sumbul Touqeer-Mishkat Varma's rain dance makes a fan scream 'They are SRK & KAJOL in today's world'; Watch

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma, whose jodi has been rocking in Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, are besties off the screen. They share a great bond and the proof of the same is their sizzling monsoon dance video which is unmissable. Fans have loved their rain dance to the extent that one user even compared them to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Watch Sumbul Touqeer- Mishkat Varma's rain dance:

It's a rainy day, and looks like Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma are making the most of this beautiful weather. They created the best rain-drenched scene.

The duo was seen dancing to Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's song Zoobi Doobi from 3 Idiots. Sumbul looked hot in a red saree, with open tresses, while Mishkat wore a white shirt, black jeans, and brown shoes.

Take a look at the video here:

A fan was reminded of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's hottest rain dance moments from Bollywood, post seeing the video. The user wrote, "They are SRK & KAJOL in today's world", referring to Sumbul and Mishkat. Another user wrote, "This video purely defines your unbreakable bond", while a third one quipped, "This is so sweet..mish bichara kapre kya hogya U guys look so cute..cute little munchkins dancing in the rain (Mishkat, what has happened to your shirt)?"

Advertisement

Take a look at one of the fans comparing Sumbul-Mishkat to SRK-Kajol:

For the unversed, megastars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol had created magic with their rain dance scene in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. When Rahul realizes his love for Anjali and vice versa, they inch closer for an intimate scene, hearts beating faster, both surrendering to one another and the tune of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai plays in the backdrop. Nothing could be more romantic than King Khan romancing ladylove Kajol in the rain.

More about Sumbul-Mishkat's dance video:

The Imlie actress gave a mindblowing performance with the Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya actor. They were seen splashing water on one another, exuding fantastic energy in the dance song. If you watch, the clip closely Mishkat's shirt is also torn from his arms. It looks like the dance shooting happened after an action scene was shot from the sets of Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon.

Advertisement

What do you think about their dance?

ALSO READ: Exclusive video: 'We both auditioned on the..,' Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma share their first impressions