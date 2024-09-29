EXCLUSIVE: MTV Splitsvilla 10's Akash Choudhary in talks for Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss 18 is around the corner. The madness is set to begin early next month and there is already a lot of buzz regarding the show. Many celebrity names are speculated to participate in the show, while many celebrities have also reacted to the speculations and rumors. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Splitsvilla 10 and Bhagya Lakshmi fame Akash Choudhary is in advance talks to participate in Bigg Boss 18.

As per Pinkvilla's highly placed sources, Akash Choudhary, a part of one of the most popular seasons of MTV Splitsvilla, is in advanced talks with the makers regarding his participation in Bigg Boss 18. A little birdie informed us that Akash had a meeting with the makers wherein monetary aspects and other important clauses were discussed.

A source said, "If everything falls in place, Akash can come on board as one of the contestants of the Salman Khan-led show."

When contacted, the Bhagya Lakshmi actor said, " There's no confirmation on this yet."

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 18 here:

For the uninitiated, Akash Choudhary's friends like Divya Agarwal and Naina Singh have already participated in Bigg Boss in different seasons.

Bigg Boss 18 is all set to premiere on October 6, 2024. The show will witness Salman Khan taking over as the host while the theme of the season has left everyone excited. With the Time Ka Tandav theme taking over, Salman Khan is said to don the hat of a guide in the show. The show will have exciting elements of the Past, Present, and Future.

The show's promos have already hit the TV screens and are looking quite promising. In the promos, Salman Khan was heard saying how the Bigg Boss logo eye has always been a symbolic representation of everything but not the current future. He is seen going through a time machine sojourn, and graphics like hourglasses, masks, and cameras move by his side. At the end of the promo, Bhaijaan repeats the theme of this season, Time ka Tandav.

