Bigg Boss 18 NEW PROMO: Salman Khan REVEALS how contestants' future will be predicted; Watch

Salman Khan is all set to make a grand return to host Bigg Boss 18. The makers of the highly-anticipated reality show released a new promo in which the future of the contestants is predicted through the Bigg Boss eye logo.

To explain the concept and clarify things, Salman Khan begins the Bigg Boss 18 new promo by saying, "Yeh aakh dekhti bhi thi aur dikhati bhi. Par sirf aaj ka haal. Par khulegi ek aisi aakh. Likha jaega etihas ka pal. Dekhegi yeh aane wala kal. Hoga vigyan ka pralay. Khulegi swayam kaal ki aankh. Ess saal dekhenge Bigg Boss ghar walo ka future. Toh kaun badlega api written qismat. Dekho ab hoga time ka tandav."





(This eye is used to show the past as well as the present. However, one eye shall be opened, where History shall be carved. Science will go in for a storm as the eye of the future shall open. This year, Bigg Boss shall see the future of the contestants. Who will change whose destiny? Time shall be the biggest boon and destruction.)

For the unversed, the theme of Bigg Boss 18 this year is Time Ka Tandav which is basically havoc of time. When the premiere promo was released, Salman was seen explaining to his fans the concept related to it. The promo of Bigg Boss 18 started with Salman, decked in a dark blue shirt and black suit, standing on top of a ticking clock.

He could then be heard saying how the Bigg Boss logo eye has always been a symbolic representation of everything but not the current future. He is seen going through a time machine sojourn, and graphics like hourglasses, masks, and cameras move by his side. At the end of the promo, Bhaijaan repeats the theme of this season, "Time ka Tandav.”

The makers shared the promo with a caption, "Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaayega! (An earthquake will strike the house this time because the havoc of time will dominate Bigg Boss) (hourglass and eye emojis).”

Bigg Boss 18 premiers on October 6 at 9 pm only on Colors TV and JioCinema.

