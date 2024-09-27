Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Krystle D'Souza drops comment as Bigg Boss predicts future of Aishwarya Sharma

Salman Khan is gearing up to host Bigg Boss 18. As the premiere episode of the show is inching nearer, the makers are dropping interesting promos every day. This year, the theme is Time Ka Tandav. And we got a glimpse of the same in the latest video on the official Instagram account of Colors TV. In the promo, Bigg Boss predicted the future of Aishwarya Sharma.

The makers of Bigg Boss 18 dropped a promo in which Bigg Boss can be heard saying, "Bigg Boss jante hai ki agle 15-minute mei Aishwarya crystal ball emoji comment karengi. (Bigg Boss knows that in the next 15 minutes Aishwarya will comment with the crystal ball emoji.)" But before Aishwarya could comment on the post, Krystle D'Souza commented on the post. She wrote, "It’s my ball !!!!"

Later, Aishwarya Sharma also commented with a crystal ball emoji on the post.

For the untold, Salman Khan had earlier revealed that the Bigg Boss eye emblem was a symbolic representation of anticipating the future of the contestants. To explain the concept related to the same, Salman began by saying in the promo, "Yeh aakh dekhti bhi thi aur dikhati bhi. Par sirf aaj ka haal. Par khulegi ek aisi aakh. Likha jaega etihas ka pal. Dekhegi yeh aane wala kal. Hoga vigyan ka pralay. Khulegi swayam kaal ki aankh. Ess saal dekhenge Bigg Boss ghar walo ka future. Toh kaun badlega api written qismat. Dekho ab hoga time ka tandav."

(This eye is utilized to depict both the past and the present. However, one eye will be opened and will script history. Science will face a maelstrom as the eye of the future opens. This year, Bigg Boss will reveal the future of the contestants. Who will alter whose destiny? Time will be the greatest boon and destroyer.)

For those who do not know, the futuristic theme of Bigg Boss 18 is a new concept. The grand premiere of the show is set to take place on October 6. Fans of the controversial reality show can watch the same on Jio Cinema and Colors TV.

