Jiya Shankar, known for her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, has a massive fan following. Recently, the actress was featured in the sixth segment of Behind the Success, where she candidly discussed her journey in the entertainment industry. During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Jiya reacted to a remark made by Salman Khan during her time in the Bigg Boss house.

When asked about her love life, referencing Salman's comment, “Jiya always gets betrayed in relationships,” the Ved actress responded, “That was actually a beautiful thing that he said. Aur vo mujhe khudke baare mein nahi pata tha, that’s what I have learned about myself in that house. (And I didn’t even know that about myself; that’s what I have learned about myself in that house.)”

She continued, “That’s what I have learned ki mai itna easily, kisi ko nahi chord paati. I keep trying aur mai tab tak koshish karti rehti hu jab tak mai poori tarah khaali nahi ho jaati ki mujhme ab kuch bacha hi nahi hai tab tak mai koshish karti hu. I don’t give up easily is what I have learned.”

(That’s what I have learned—that I can't let go of someone so easily. I keep trying, and I keep making efforts until I'm completely drained, until there's nothing left in me. I will keep trying until then. I’ve learned that I don’t give up easily.)

Advertisement

Jiya Shankar made her acting debut in the Telugu film Entha Andanga Unnave alongside Ajay Manthena and later appeared in the Tamil film Kanavu Variyam. She ventured into television with Love by Chance, opposite Karan Singhmar, and has since appeared in several TV shows like Laal Ishq and Pishachini.

Jiya also starred in the web series Virgin Bhasskar. She is best known for her role as Sushila in Kaatelal & Sons and gained further recognition in the Marathi film industry with her performance in the romantic thriller Ved, starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale: Shalin Bhanot attempts yet another daredevil stunt; will he win this season?