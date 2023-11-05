EXCLUSIVE: Pandya Store actress Simran Budharup joins the cast of Kumkum Bhagya

Pinkvilla is back with yet another exciting update from the television world. We had exclusively informed our ardent readers about actress Rachi Sharma being roped in for Kumkum Bhagya post the generation leap.

We also reported about actress Priyamvada Kant in advanced talks to be a part of the show. Now, we have learned that Pandya Store actress Simran Budharup has been roped in for the show.

Simran Budharup talks about bagging Kumkum Bhagya

As per our highly placed sources, Pandya Store actress Simran Budharup has bagged Kumkum Bhagya as an antagonist. The actress is set to play one of Ranbir- Prachi's daughters. Pinkvilla contacted Simran and she confirmed the buzz.

She said, "Yes, I am doing the show and looking forward to the same. Recently, I gave an interview wherein I expressed my wish to do a negative character and thus I think I manifested it (smiles)."

Have a look at a recent post by Simran Budharup

Kumkum Bhagya post leap promo

The post-generation leap promo of the show featured the new lead pair Rachi Sharma and Abrar Qazi. The duo plays the characters of Purvi and Rajvansh. While Purvi is ecstatic about getting married to Rajvansh, he has ulterior motives for being with Purvi,

