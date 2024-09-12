EXCLUSIVE: Pushpa Impossible’s Bhavya Gandhi makes UNHEARD revelation; ‘I watched Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah during…’

Bhavya Gandhi, who is known for his role of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is making a comeback to television. The young actor has joined Pushpa Impossible and signed the dotted lines to play a psychotic antagonist named Prabhaas. While fans are already excited about his return to the TV screens, Bhavya exclusively told Pinkvilla whether he is fond of watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

In a candid interaction with us, the actor said, "Yes. I do watch it. In fact, a few days back, I was on bed rest for about one and a half months due to an injury. During that particular period, I spent half of my time watching the old episodes of the show. It seemed more hilarious to me because I was also aware of the back story. So, whenever I watched any episode, I would recall how the scene was shot and the environment on the set at that particular moment."

Bhavya Gandhi was a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from 2008 to 2017. After he left the show, the actor went to explore the industry and did remarkable work in Gujarati films. So far, the actor has appeared in movies such as Pappa Tamne Nahi Samjaay, Bau Na Vichar, and Kehvatlal Parivar, among others.



Further, Bhavya went candid about his thoughts regarding his comeback. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame told us, "I'm very excited about stepping into the role of Prabhaas. I'm playing a negative character, which is far different from the role of innocent Tapu. I know it is a challenge for me to portray an antagonist in the Pushpa Impossible show, but I like this phase of my career where I have opportunities to explore more."

Pushpa Impossible airs on Sony SAB and stars Karuna Pandey in the titular role. The cast also includes Naveen Pandita, Darshan Gurjar, Deshna Dugad, and others. Well, Prabhaas (Bhavya) is a complex and deeply troubled individual, a mix of vulnerability and menace, with a mind that is as sharp as it is dangerous.

