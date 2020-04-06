EXCLUSIVE: Reem Shaikh opens up on her bond with Avneet Kaur, chemistry with Sehban, hobbies during lockdown

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Reem Shaikh spills the beans on her hobbies during the lockdown, friendship with Avneet Kaur, skincare routine, chemistry with Sehban and a lot more.

Reem Shaikh rose to fame with her role as Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta airing on Zee Tv since September 2018. She appeared in a number of other television shows such as Na Aana Is Des Laado, Na Bole Tum... Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Tu Aashiqui and more. She has also been a part of the comedy show Khatra, Khatra, Khatra. However, Tujhse Hai Raabta turns out to be her breakthrough serial. In an exclusive Instagram Live interview with Pinkvilla, the Gul Makai actress recently opened up on her work life, bond with best friend Avneet Kaur, chemistry with co-star Sehban, hobbies during the lockdown and a lot more.

Reem Shaikh began with sharing her routine during the lockdown. She says that she has been catching up on her hobbies and learning a lot of things. "I am learning to cook and sketch. I'm reading a lot of books." The Tujhse Hai Raabta admitted that she misses playing Kalyani as all the shootings have been suspended until further notice. "I miss work, co-actors and the sets. I miss Kalyani," she said. She also said that she has been re-watching old episodes of her show.

The 16-years-old also shared her skincare routine saying that she's been sleeping it off during the quarantine which is helping her skin to remain healthy. Reem believes sleeping is therapeutic for her as it brings everything back on track.

Reem also opened up on her bond with her Tujhse Hai Raabta co-star Sehban Azim and says it is very pleasant to have him on the sets. "To have a co-actor who has the same understanding as you is a blessing. I am blessed to have that," Reem says. She told Pinkvilla that the two never argue and are always on the same page. They support each other and not just care about their individual performance but the whole scene. She also said that she'd love to do more music videos with him as they have superb chemistry.

The actress also answered a lot of rapid-fire questions. She said her favourite colours are white, black and dark blue. Her favourite fashion icon in Bollywood is Sara Ali Khan, one thing that she wishes to change is nothing, quarantine movie suggestion is Forrest Gump, A Walk To Remember, Love Happens, her favourite web series is YOU and her favourite TV serial is Beyhadh. The most important people in her life are Avneet Kaur, Poorva Gokhale, Jai, Aftab and Zehman. She owes her good hair to her genes as her mom is beautiful and has amazing hair. She's keeping her house clean, wearing gloves and sanitizing her hand often amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. She plays Ludo and video calls her friends to stay in touch with them and isn't as fond of Tiktok as she is of photographs. Yes! that's pretty much about her!

Reem Shaikh also spoke about her bond with Avneet Kaur and stated that she's her closest friend. Despite having busy schedules, they often catch up. There are times they can't talk over the phone and meet up for long but they never need to constantly try as they understand that their career is their priority at the moment.

She also reminisced her Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi days with Shivangi Joshi and recalled playing pillow fight with her on the sets when she was 6 and Shivangi was 14. Reem also spoke about Jannat Zubair. "I've known her for over 7-8 years. I have shared very sweet moments with her. We used to bond together during Ramadan. We used to have gossip sessions together," she said. She recalled attending a Holi party with her organised by Colors where the two of them had a crazy time.

Reem departed sharing what she feels about the Coronavirus pandemic and urges fans to stay safe and follow the guidelines. "I'm ashamed to say that initially, I took it casually. I thought its just a virus," she admitted but the actress now understands the seriousness of the issue and urges people to understand the same. "This is a disease if you catch it, you can't be with your loved ones. That's the scariest part for me," she says. She encouraged fans to keep sanitizing their hands, stay safe, stay indoors and keep healthy. She also admitted that she has started adapting to her quarantine life as she thinks it was a much-needed break from Mumbai's fast life. She misses the glamour world that she belongs to but is happy to be home.

