EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Reem Shaikh reveals her choice of partner; Says 'will choose that person..'

Reem Shaikh is one of the most popular actresses of the telly industry owing to her good looks and acting skills. She has appeared in a number of daily soaps and reality shows. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. Reem keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and her fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love upon her. Recently, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming daily soap Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal where she will feature along side Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani. In an interview, the actress opened up about the kind of partner she will choose and what qualities she wants in him. Reem Shaikh reveals on what basis she will choose her partner

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Reem talked about what qualities she want in her partner and on what basis will she choose him. She said ‘I will choose that person with whom I have a great friendship because I feel after a certain time romance will fade out, the love and passion will also fade out but friendship is the only thing that will never fade out. Friendship will always grow deeper with time. So, I will always choose that person with whom I have the deepest friendship over anything.’ She further concluded that ‘Even if you bring a person who is as romantic as Shah Rukh Khan, I will still choose someone who is my deep-rooted friend.’

About Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal's promo was recently dropped by the makers on Colors' official Instagram handle, and the trailer received an amazing response from fans. Along with Karan, Gashmeer, and Reem, Ishq Mein Ghayal will also feature Arjun Bijlani and Niyati Fatnani in cameo roles, who are also said to play fictional characters. Ishq Mein Ghayal was earlier titled Bhediya: Ishq Aur Junoon. Reportedly, the show seems to be around 100 to 120 episodes at max and will only air on weekends. Helmed by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik's production house Beyond Dreams Pvt Ltd, Ishq Mein Ghayal will soon air on Colors TV.

