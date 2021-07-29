EXCLUSIVE Friendship Day 2021: Tujhse Hai Raabta’s Reem Shaikh recalls how she met her friend Ishika

Every relation is equally important and holds a special place in your life. But there is one person who is closer than anyone. The song ‘Tera Yaar Hu Main’ actually sums up what a friend means. Friends are those who know you better than you. And to celebrate this bond, every year first Sunday of August, Friendship Day is celebrated in India. On this day, we celebrate the bonds of friendship. And today Reem Shaikh who plays the role of Kalyani in Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta shares her bond story with her friend Ishika.

Talking on this, Shaikh revealed, “Since it’s Friendship Day, I’d like to talk about my friend Ishika. Initially, I was a very shy and introverted child, who always felt scared to talk to people. As a kid, I didn’t have many friends because I never went to school. One day I was standing near the lift of my building waiting for my mother, and suddenly a girl walked up to me and said, “You act on TV right, I’ve seen your advertisements, why don’t you come and play with us”.

“Right there and then, we exchanged numbers and that’s when I started to make friends while playing in the garden. It’s been almost 11 years since this incident and since I met Ishika. She is that who has always been and will always remain special to me. I feel blessed to have a friend like her,” she adds.

To note, this day was first proposed in Paraguay in 1958 as International Friendship Day.

