EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ishq Mein Ghayal actress Reem Shaikh reveals being cheated in a 'situationship'; Says THIS
Reem Shaikh is gearing up for her upcoming show Ishq Mein Ghayal which also stars Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani as main leads.
Popular actress Reem Shaikh is one of the well-known names in the entertainment industry. The teenage star has a massive fan following, owing to her stylish pictures and entertaining reels. She has stunned the audience with her excellent performance in numerous shows and has achieved success at a very young age. Reem Shaikh is now gearing up for her upcoming show Ishq Mein Ghayal, which also stars Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani as main leads.
Reem Shaikh talks about being betrayed:
In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Reem Shaikh was asked what would she do if she gets the superpower of being invisible. Answering this question, Reem confessed, "I would really want to know who is talking what about me. Because I have been stabbed in the back in the past by close friends. I feel that a friend's betrayal is much worse than a boyfriend's betrayal, at least for me. And I have faced it, and I don't want to face it again." Reem also added that this is the reason she doesn't have many friends.
When asked if she was ever cheated on or being cheated on, the Ishq Mein Ghayal actress replied, "I'm still waiting for that one guy, who I will eventually marry. I want that one relationship and that one guy with whom I can spend my entire life. I'm very old school when it comes to romance and love, so I haven't been in a relationship as such. But as we call 'situationship' nowadays, I have been in those, and in that situationship also I have been cheated."
Watch Reem Shaikh's full interview here-
On the professional front, Reem Shaikh has been a part of numerous shows such as Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Gul Makai, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan and more.
About Ishq Mein Ghayal:
Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh are all set to feature in a fictional thriller show titled Ishq Mein Ghayal. Ishq Mein Ghayal revolves around a courageous young girl Esha (played by Reem Sameer Shaikh), who shares a strong connection with two brothers; Veer (played by Karan Kundrra) and Armaan (played by Gashmeer Mahajani). The two brothers happen to be werewolves, and Esha is a human who gets on an arduous journey of love and heartbreak. Flavored with intense love, dilemmas, and danger, the romantic fantasy drama is all set to showcase a unique love triangle in the mystical town of Landsdale. Ishq Mein Ghayal can be watched on Colors at 9:30 PM from February 13 onwards.
