EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ishq Mein Ghayal actress Reem Shaikh reveals being cheated in a 'situationship'; Says THIS

Popular actress Reem Shaikh is one of the well-known names in the entertainment industry. The teenage star has a massive fan following, owing to her stylish pictures and entertaining reels. She has stunned the audience with her excellent performance in numerous shows and has achieved success at a very young age. Reem Shaikh is now gearing up for her upcoming show Ishq Mein Ghayal, which also stars Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani as main leads.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Reem Shaikh was asked what would she do if she gets the superpower of being invisible. Answering this question, Reem confessed, "I would really want to know who is talking what about me. Because I have been stabbed in the back in the past by close friends. I feel that a friend's betrayal is much worse than a boyfriend's betrayal, at least for me. And I have faced it, and I don't want to face it again." Reem also added that this is the reason she doesn't have many friends.

When asked if she was ever cheated on or being cheated on, the Ishq Mein Ghayal actress replied, "I'm still waiting for that one guy, who I will eventually marry. I want that one relationship and that one guy with whom I can spend my entire life. I'm very old school when it comes to romance and love, so I haven't been in a relationship as such. But as we call 'situationship' nowadays, I have been in those, and in that situationship also I have been cheated."