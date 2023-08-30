EXCLUSIVE: Rithvik Dhanjani reveals how he'll celebrate Raksha Bandhan, opens up on his bond with his sister

Today, August 30, we celebrate the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan. On this day, sisters tie colorful threads (rakhis) around their brothers' wrists, seeking protection and love. In return, brothers give gifts and promise to care for their sisters. It's a heartwarming tradition that showcases the importance of family ties and love. On this special occasion, Pinkvilla exclusively got into a chat with popular and talented actor Rithvik Dhanjani and asked him how he'll celebrate Raksha Bandhan. While talking to us, Rithvik also revealed how his bond with his younger sister has evolved.

Excerpts from the interview:

How do you plan to celebrate Raksha Bandhan this year?

Raksha Bandhan, this year, is going to be at home with family. My sister is here, my mom and dad are here, so I think it is going to be pretty much at home. I think I am going to be taking Mom and Dad out with my sister for a little fancy dinner because they usually never go out to a fancy dinner place. But I am like okay now this is a special occasion, so I will probably take them to a fancy restaurant somewhere in the city. It is very unlike my parents to go out to a fancy restaurant and enjoy themselves, so I think that's what I have planned with my sister. So more and less it is going to be at home with my family.

How has your bond with your sister evolved over these years?

My sister is my confidante, she is my 3-4 a.m. friend, and she is someone I can share anything under the sky with. She knows every little thing, she knows all my deepest and darkest secrets. She is really close to me now that she is old enough for me to have this bond with her. Earlier she used to be just my little sister, but now she is at an age where I think we are more thickest friends. I think vice versa, she can sort of talk to me and tell me anything under the sun. I think it's grown, it's more deeper, and the idea of unconditional love with your sibling is something that I am now experiencing as I grow older and understand the bond more. So I can pretty much say that I do have an unconditional bond of love with another human, and not a dog (laughs), which is my sister. So that's pretty much how the bond is like.

What is an anecdote from childhood that you'll still recall and have a hearty laugh over?

This anecdote is not just from childhood but it still goes on (laughs). My sister has this thing she is extremely ticklish like extremely, extremely ticklish. I don't know what is it with her and me and I think it only happens with me that I can actually tickle my sister without touching her. And when I say without touching her, I truly mean without touching her. I can just do those gestures from far away like 'I am coming to tickle you' and she will laugh her guts out and she will roll on the floor without me even touching her and she will cry, like tears will flow out of her eyes and she will ask me to stop whereas I have not even touched her. So I think I do that a lot. I think I am a bully of a brother when it comes to being an elder brother. I think I really bully my sister a lot into doing so many things for me. I still do it unapologetically because I love her and I love to irritate her.

This bond with me and her is just like there is no way in hell will my mom shout at me for doing anything so I will always be the ruckus creator and blame it on her. I still do it like I will enter the house and if I have done something which is going to be stupid enough like forgot to tell dad something or forgot to get something I will immediately be the first person to enter the house and I'll tell, 'Mamma, I have told her so many times. I even gave her the money to bring that thing and I even dropped her near the store but she forgot' whereas I would have been the one who would have actually forgotten and she would get blamed for the whole thing. I am an actor so I would act like so innocent and I think that always works so I love bullying her.

On the professional front, Rithvik Dhanjani has been a part of several daily soaps such as Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Bandini, Pavitra Rishta, and so on. The actor has even hosted various reality shows like India's Next Superstars, Super Dancer, India's Best Dramebaaz and So You Think You Can Dance.

