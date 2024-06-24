EXCLUSIVE: Sakshi Parihar to romance Student of the Year 2 fame Abhishek Bajaj in Jubilee Talkies

Sony TV is all set to launch a new show titled Jubilee Talkies, starring Student of the Year 2 fame Abhishek Bajaj and Ashiqana fame Khushi Dubey. The story of the show revolves around a middle-class girl's fight to maintain her ancestral theatre. In the quest to do the same, her paths will cross with the superstar Ayaan Grover. Shivani, played by Dubey, will enter the glitz and glam life of a filmstar, and the story will navigate through their struggles.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Sakshi Parihar will play a prominent role in the show.

Sakshi Parihar roped in as parallel lead opposite Abhishek Bajaj in Jubilee Talkies

As per Pinkvilla's highly placed sources, actress Sakshi Parihar will be seen playing the parallel lead in Jubilee Talkies. She will be seen in a glamorous avatar opposite Student of the Year 2 fame Abhishek Bajaj. When contacted, Parihar confirmed the buzz about bagging the show.

Sakshi Parihar said, "I'm delighted to be part of this upcoming show. My audience will see me essaying the role of Ira. She's a Bollywood actress in the show and is dating the male protagonist, Ayaan, who's a superstar. There are many suspense that the audience will get to explore with time in the episodes as the story moves on about my role; I'm sure they will enjoy my presence in the show."

Take a look at a recent promo of Jubilee Talkies:

Sakshi Parihar on her glam look in Jubilee Talkies

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress said, "As the show revolves around showbiz. And I'm playing an actress, I'm given quite a glamorous look. I'm thrilled about this show because it is somewhere a role that I always wanted to play. It has many layers and emotions. Anyone will easily connect with the character. All I'm looking for is some blessings and love from my audience. Hopefully, the show becomes a turning point in my acting career."

Jubilee Talkies also stars Asawari Joshi and Sanjay Narvekar in prominent roles.

