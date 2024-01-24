EXCLUSIVE: Sana Amin Sheikh's ex-husband Aijaz Shaikh gets married; 'No one should go through what I faced'

Sana Amin Sheikh, known for her roles in Krishnadasi and Gustakh Dil, got married to Aijaz Shaikh, a well-known director in the Television industry. However, after six years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways in 2022. Now, after two years, Aijaz has made the decision to move on and tie the knot once again.

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Aijaz Shaikh spoke at length about his second marriage, new wife, reason for separation from Sana, and more.

Aijaz Khan on decision to get married again

He said, "The past two years have been very difficult. It is always stereotyped that only a female suffers after a divorce, but that's not true. A man also has to face a lot after a separation. It was a tough phase as a divorce is not easy to digest. I went through a lot and I hope nobody goes through a situation like this."

"My family has been supportive and had my back. It was my parents who motivated me to get married again. Like every parent, they also wanted me to settle down and not dwell in the past. They made me realize that a broken marriage is not the end of the world. Majorly, for my family's happiness, I decided to get married again", he added.

"My family started looking for a prospective bride for me and that's how things clicked and I got married yesterday (23rd January 2024)."

Aijaz Shaikh on his wife

"Her name is Ruhi. I met her through an arranged marriage set-up and we clicked and decided to take the plunge. It was a private ceremony held at her house in Mira Road. She is far from the entertainment industry and is a homely girl and a housewife."

Aijaz Shaikh on divorce with Sana Amin Sheikh

Ajaz said, "There wasn't any particular issue. We just felt that it wasn't working out. We did try several times to mend the differences but it didn't happen. Kabhi kisi ki himmat toot rahi thi toh kisi aur kii badh rahi thi. Aisa bhi hota hai kabhi kabhi k families ke beech bhi naa-ittefaqi hojaati hai. (Sometimes someone loses the strength while the other one increases the efforts. Sometimes things also get messy between the families.)

He added, "Having said that, her family loved me and vice versa, however, we had to make a decision."

Is Aijaz still in contact with Sana Amin Sheikh?

He said, "Not really, since two years, we didn't contact each other. Once or twice we spoke about some unfinished stuff but that was it. We didn't have a conversation of sorts."

Sana Amin Sheikh and Ajaz Shaikh's wedding

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actress and Aijaz Shaikh got engaged in September 2015 and got married on January 14, 2016. The ceremony was attended by many celebrities. Sana announced her divorce from the director in September 2024.

Sana on divorce with Aijaz

After ending six years of relationship with Aijaz, Sana revealed the reason behind the same as compatibility issues. She mentioned that they both wanted different things from their marriage. She also revealed that they made the decision to tie the knot within just a month of knowing each other. This didn't give them enough time to truly understand and communicate with each other. Sana shared that on the very first day after their wedding ceremony, she had to rush off to shoot for her show Krishndaasi, while Aijaz had to go to work as he was directing a TV show.

