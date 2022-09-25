Happy Birthday Simba Nagpal: 5 PICS of the Naagin 6 actor that prove he has good taste in fashion

Simba Nagpal celebrates his birthday today, i.e. September 25. The actor is among the prominent names in the TV world and rose to fame after his stint in Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15. Simba made his debut after featuring in the reality show MTV Splitsvilla Season 11 in 2018. Then, the actor starred in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and later quit the show to join Bigg Boss 15. Though Simba had a short journey in the popular reality show, he received tremendous love from his fans.

Simba has maintained an active presence on social media and often shares pictures on his Instagram account. His good looks and fit personality have been the talk of the two for a while now. Not only is he winning hearts with his acting prowess, but Simba has also managed to impress fans with his fashion sense. Several times, the actor took Instagram by storm by sharing jaw-dropping pictures in stylish outfits.