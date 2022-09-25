Happy Birthday Simba Nagpal: 5 PICS of the Naagin 6 actor that prove he has good taste in fashion
Simba Nagpal is presently a part of Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap 'Naagin 6'.
Simba Nagpal celebrates his birthday today, i.e. September 25. The actor is among the prominent names in the TV world and rose to fame after his stint in Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15. Simba made his debut after featuring in the reality show MTV Splitsvilla Season 11 in 2018. Then, the actor starred in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and later quit the show to join Bigg Boss 15. Though Simba had a short journey in the popular reality show, he received tremendous love from his fans.
Simba has maintained an active presence on social media and often shares pictures on his Instagram account. His good looks and fit personality have been the talk of the two for a while now. Not only is he winning hearts with his acting prowess, but Simba has also managed to impress fans with his fashion sense. Several times, the actor took Instagram by storm by sharing jaw-dropping pictures in stylish outfits.
On his birthday, let's take a look at times when Simba proved he has great fashion sense:
Handsome Hunk
Dressed to impress
Ethnic love
The suave gentleman
Simply Stylish
On the professional front, Simba is presently a part of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6, opposite Tejasswi Prakash. Apart from this, Simba has also been a part of numerous music videos and endorsed reputed brands.
Pinkvilla Team wishes Simba Nagpal a very happy birthday!
