EXCLUSIVE: Vijayendra Kumeria on Naagin 4 end: We knew something was amiss in the story; Money NOT the reason

Naagin 4 will be meeting its conclusive end was announced recently by Ekta Kapoor. The show starred Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria among others in the lead roles and saw make a special appearance lately. Both Nia and Vijayendra confirmed that they were informed about the development by the production and are taking the news positively. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Vijayendra how did he take the news of Naagin 4 ending, Ekta Kapoor taking the onus on herself, why the story did not resonate, and if he has managed to speak to Nia or Rashami about the same. Over to him:

How has the lockdown been for you?

I have been quite positive during the lockdown. We hear that the shooting might resume soon. So, I am happy to hear that.

Naagin 4 was announced to meet a conclusive end. We were shocked given that the show did decently on TRP charts. Did it shock you?

I got a call from the production house before the things were out in media and I thought it was nice of them to inform us otherwise there are times when we just read things in media first then you get shocked. They spoke to me and told me the reason that a show like Naagin cannot start from the middle again and get the same kind of attention. That is the reason which was given to us. Also, Ekta ma'am came on record and spoke about us; it was really sweet of her to do that given that the producers of her stature take the onus on herself and just clarify the picture.

Ekta Kapoor actually took the bait for everyone and said it was her fault that the season did not perform as per expectations...

In my 8 years career, I have seen that when the show does well, it is usually the writers, producers and the whole team is rewarded but when it fails, everybody will be like oh the actors didn't work or the jodi didn't click. So, it was sweet of Ekta ma'am to come and say what she did.

Naagin 4, when compared to the previous three seasons, did not work as expected. Why do you think was that?

When the TRPs started going down, we all as actors and directors would talk about why is it not working and everything thought the story somewhere lacked because everything else was the same; the directors were the same, the actors were putting in their hearts, but something was amiss. That is what we would feel and now that even ma'am has said that there was a little problem with the script, so I am sure she will fill that up with the 5th season.

By when do you usually realise that something is wrong in the script or something is just not right?

Sometimes, we realise it from the first day itself. Luckily, I know a little bit of directing and all, so I have a decent sense of it. But on television, you give a little levy because you don't know what might work. Technically, you might be feeling ki maza nahi aa raha hai but some times such shows click with the audience. So, the TRP is the main thing. That is an important aspect. But, creatively there is no such thing that if the TRP is good, the show is good too.

Did reports of monetary reasons being the reason for the show being pulled off bother you?

One thing I was very clear that it is not because of monetary reasons. At least when it comes to Balaji productions because even during the lockdown, the due payments were made from time to time without even asking. That way I had no apprehension about the money part. If it was some other producer, I would still believe it because payments are sometimes delayed while working with many other producers. I knew that monetary reasons were not the reason for sure.

Did you happen to speak to Nia or Rashami post the announcement?

I haven't spoken to anyone on the telephone, but after two days of knowing the development, we spoke over chat and were okay. Be it Rashami or Nia, we have done many shows and I think we are immune to this on-air, off-air thing. If it was our first show, maybe the reaction would be worse. Of course, you feel bad but then you learn to move on.

Amid all this, non-payment of dues has been an important discussion...

This is a very difficult time and trust me, I get a call from a lot of people who need help. Whatever is in my capacity I do that. Practically it is not possible for me to help everyone but I try my bit. CINTAA is also helping. Plus this 90 days credit policy also makes it difficult, sometimes it gets extended to six months or even a year. I think this needs to be sorted.

