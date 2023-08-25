EXCLUSIVE: #ToniSha goes VIRAL after Manisha Rani prank calls Tony Kakkar; Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist reacts

Manisha Rani, one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is probably the only contestant who doesn’t have any haters. Her bubbly-girl-next-door personality won over everyone. Many also called her the most genuine contestant. However, she made headlines after coming out of the house as she was spotted with singer Tony Kakkar. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Manisha poured her heart out about netizens cooking up stories and trending Tony Kakkar and Manisha Rani on the internet.

Manisha Rani reacts to #TonySha trend

A few days back, Manisha Rani was spotted by paparazzi with Tony Kakkar. As soon as their pictures and videos went viral, netizens started speculating that something is brewing between the two. Many also stated that she came on board for the singer's music video. They were also quick to trend #Tonisha all over social media. Now, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist reacted to the trend. In a conversation with us, she said, “I think #tonysha taab se viral huya jab wo Bigg Boss mein aaye the aur humara video viral huya tha, taab se hi chal raha hai. Kyunki mein jab ghar ke bahar aayi, ek hashtag toh tha hi, phir dekha #tonysha bhi chal raha hai. Aur jab hum media mein ek do jagah spot huye, uske baad humara hashtag aur chal raha hai. Toh pata nahi logon ko achha lag raha hai, aur kya hi bol sakta hai.”

Manisha Rani on prank calling Tony Kakkar

The dancer also started her YouTube vlog very recently and she was seen prank-calling Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, and Tony Kakkar, among others. She called him and tried flirting with the singer. This fuele the rumors. "Mereko YouTube video banana tha, aur prank call karna tha toh meine usme Tony Kakkar ko bhi kar diya, aab wo bhi bohot suljhe huye the, decent insaan hai, mereko laga iske saath koi masti mazak nahi kiye, toh chalo aaj call pe hi karte hai. Haan, logon ka toh bahar jaan hi raha hai media mein, kuch bhi aata hai toh ye locket ko nahi chodhta hai, toh prank call ko kyase chhod sakta hain," concluded Manisha Rani.

